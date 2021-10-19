The Hillcrest Fire Department was dispatched to an “unknown type” fire early in the evening. As they were enroute to the Conway Court address, they were advised of additional calls, now reporting a structure fire. The first chief arrived to heavy fire blowing out of the first-floor garage doors and second floor bedroom windows, as well as an advanced fire in the attic. The initial hose lines were used to knock down the heavy visible fire from the exterior, and then crews went interior to battle the blaze, which had gained headway into a good portion of the home. With crews from several area departments on mutual aid, they were able to control and extinguish the fire. The residents of the home escaped the fire without injury, and the cause of the fire was under investigation, but believed to be accidental.

– Fire News photos by Kenny Flynn