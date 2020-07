The Hicksville Volunteer Fire Department received multiple phone alarms for a warehouse fire on Burns Avenue off of West John Street. Arriving units found heavy smoke coming from the single-story building. Mutual aid came from Bethpage, East Meadow, Plainview, Westbury, Jericho, Syosset and the Office of Emergency Management. The fire was extinguished and all searches were negative.

– Fire News photos by ImmsterFirePhotos.com, Bryan Lopez. Paul Mazza and K2MPhotography.com