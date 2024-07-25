Fire News is pleased to announce the winner of the 2023 Fire News National Award for Heroic Firefighter of the Year to Jose L. Medina. Jose is the District Fire Chief at the Brockport Fire District. He received the award due to his brave actions and service to the community when he did not think twice when placing himself in harm’s way while approaching a vehicle engulfed in flames to save a victim. After personnel arrived to the scene, it took them only six minutes to extricate the victim due to Medina’s quick thinking and the assistance of others.

The Brockport Volunteer Firefighters Association held their Annual Banquet and Awards Ceremony where a welcome addition to the program was the presentation of the Fire News National Award for Heroic Firefighter of the Year to Chief Jose L. Medina. Over 130 people; friends and family, local and state officials were all present when Association President Ron Sabernick read from the plaque provided by Fire News and regaled the story of how Chief Medina rescued a man from a burning vehicle with only moments to spare in June of 2022. Chief Medina has received other recognition since the incident including a visit from the victim of the incident and his family to say Thank you… Thank you for stepping into harm’s way and contributing in saving the life of another.

(Left to right): Association President Ron Sabernick presenting Fire News Award to Fire Chief Jose’ L. Medina). The nomination was submitted by Christopher R. Martin. For information and an application for the 2024 Awards Program contact patti@firenew.com.