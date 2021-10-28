On the morning of August 20, 2021, a funeral was held at Saints Philip and James RC Church in Saint James for Firefighter Christopher Carney who passed away one week prior after a battle with cancer.

At the time of his diagnosis Chris was assigned to Ladder 117; however, he had to retire early after 11 years of service to the City of New York. Aside from being a New York City Firefighter, Chris was an ex-Captain of Hempstead Southside Hook and Ladder Company 2. Though his time in the fire service was shortened, Chris made many friends and was loved and respected by all those who knew him.

Christopher leaves behind his wife Jennifer, son Gavin, daughter Brianna, parents, siblings — including his brother Pat who is also a FDNY firefighter and member of Hempstead Ladder 2 — and many other family members and friends.

– Fire News photos by K2MPhotography.com