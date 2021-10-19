The Hempstead Fire Department was called to a structure fire on Maryland Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they were met with heavy fire and smoke showing from a vacant, 2-1/2 story private dwelling on Fulton Avenue. Firefighters stretched and operated multiple handlines to extinguish the fire, which was present on both the first and second floors. West Hempstead, South Hempstead and Roosevelt were among the departments called for mutual aid. The cause of the fire was under investigation and all fire department units were under the command of Hempstead Chief of Department Mott.

– Fire News photos by K2MPhotography.com and AJDPhotoG