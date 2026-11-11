Engine 8, Truck 44, Engine 11, Rescue 88, Car 34, Car 80, and Unit 57 responded to a possible structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure. Firefighters immediately went to work with an aggressive fire attack, putting their training and teamwork into action. Crews completed primary and secondary searches.

Thankfully, there were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.

Unit 57 was investigating the incident.

Proud of our crews for answering the call, working hard, and doing what they do best — protecting our community!

-Courtesy of Montgomery Fire/Rescue