The Mahopac Falls Fire Department was dispatched to a serious multi-car MVA on the Route 6 end of Baldwin Place Road. First arriving first responders requested that a helicopter be put on standby. Upon arrival, Chief Jeff Boyle assumed Incident Command, and requested Mahopac EMS and Medic 2 paramedics, Battalion 16 and County EMS Car 1 to come in on the Route. 6-side. First Assistant Chief Bob Trace handled the LZ and 2nd Assistant Chief Dan Meury took charge of Operations at the accident scene. Multiple Carmel Police units responded, along with the Accident Investigation Team and Medic 3 was relocated to assist at the LZ for the Air Methods helicopter, which transported one to the medical center.

– Fire News photo by Jack Casey, PIO