Monday, November 23, 2026, at approximately 2:20pm, the Olive Branch Fire Department / B-Shift was dispatched to a working structure fire in the 10000 block of Riggan Dr.

Upon arrival on scene, Engine 1, under the leadership of Lt. DiFabio, observed heavy flames and smoke coming from the rear of the structure and entered the home with a preconnected handline.

After a primary search, it was determined that no one was home. However, several animals were reported to be inside the home.

Engine 1 provided its own water supply via a nearby hydrant. Truck 2 provided vertical roof ventilation. Engine 3 provided additional interior attack with a second handline. Engine 2 was assigned to the Rapid Intervention Team. Truck 3 conducted a secondary search. Battalion 1 and Command Staff provided operational control and command. Unit 3 and EMS Captain set up rehab and health care, if needed.

During the search, it was discovered that unfortunately one dog, one gerbil, and one bird had perished. However, thankfully, one dog, one hamster, and one gecko were found safe and removed from the home. The dog received medical care for smoke inhalation on scene from Unit 3 and EMS Captain including oxygen via a pet oxygen mask. It was transported by EMS Captain to a nearby veterinary clinic and, as of this posting, is expected to be okay and make a full recovery.

Chief Clark would like to recognize the coordinated efforts of Engine 1’s aggressive interior fire attack and Truck 2’s vertical roof ventilation combined with solid fire-control strategy and firefighting tactics performed by all OBFD companies on the scene. “Great coordination on the interior attic and vertical ventilation by E1 and T2. Strong leadership by Lt’s DiFabio and Maggipinto. Great teamwork by all personnel on the scene!”

No injuries were reported by citizens or fire personnel on scene.

After investigation, it was determined that the source of the fire was a deep freezer located on the back porch with the cause appearing to be electrical in nature.

-Courtesy of Olive Branch Fire Department