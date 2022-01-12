The Wantagh Fire Department responded to a heavily involved house fire with fire visible on all floors on Bayview Avenue in Wantagh. First Assistant Chief Tom Bloomfield was first to arrive, followed closely by Chief Kelly. Engine 5, led by Captain Alex Errico, secured a water supply at a nearby hydrant and stretched a line. They were followed by Engine 3, led by Captain Phil Schaaf, who secured another water supply in anticipation of the possibility of a defensive operation by Ladder 1. Engine 3 stretched a second line and began to attack the fire. A third line was stretched by Engine 7, led by Captain Joe Seier. Crews from Ladder 1, led by Captain Bruce Sparke, and Ladder 2, led by Captain Richard Mongiello, searched, ventilated, and overhauled. EMS operations were coordinated by ex-Captains Erica Goetz and Jocelyn Bristol. Firefighters were challenged by high winds feeding the flames as well as a car on fire in the driveway. The home sustained extensive damage. Mutual aid came from Bellmore, North Bellmore, Seaford, Massapequa and Levittown, along with a rehab unit from the Nassau County Fire Marshal’s office.

– Fire News photos by Chief Kelly, K2M Photography, OvertheEdgePhotography.com and Kevin Regan, PIO