Head-On Collision at Intersection

In the afternoon of September 10th Anchorage Firefighters responded to a head on collision at the intersection of the Seward Highway and Northern Lights. Multiple patients needed on scene assessments and care (and ultimately transport to hospitals for further evaluation and care), APD officers responded to investigate, and tow trucks removed the crumpled vehicles involved. Multi-patient incidents take time and unfortunately snarl traffic. For incidents like this, we utilize our apparatus to block traffic to protect our personnel and the patients. Thank you for everyone’s patience as we helped those involved.

-Courtesy of Anchorage Fire Department