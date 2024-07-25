On July 23, 2024. at 11:40 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a hazardous materials leak at Home City Ice in Atlanta. The 911 caller stated an ammonia leak with an unknown amount or source. The caller also said that an evacuation of the building was in progress.

Firefighters arrived at 11:53 p.m. and met with staff members at the three-story building to confirm the leak of Anhydrous Ammonia and ensure the evacuation of workers. The workers confirmed that everyone had safely evacuated the structure before the arrival of fire officials. When the leak occurred, employees stated there was an Anhydrous Ammonia leak coming from an unknown source inside the building. The supervisor was unable to give an estimation of the product leaked before fire crews closed the valves, but stated it was a large amount. None of the workers were exposed to the chemical leak. Firefighters immediately set up safety zones to control entry into the hazardous area. No evacuation of nearby areas was necessary due to weather conditions and vapor suppression and diversion tactics used by on-scene crews. Fire crews established a decontamination area while Hazmat technicians donned fully encapsulated chemical protective clothing (CPC) and began planning for reconnaissance. The leak was controlled at 3:25 a.m. by shutting off valves supplying a damaged liquid ammonia distribution line at elevated heights inside the building. There were no injuries on the scene.

Mutual Aid was requested for the Dekalb County Fire Rescue Hazmat Team who were on standby for additional manpower and equipment if needed. After the leak was secured and the building ventilated, the building was then handed over to Home City Ice management.

-Lieutenant Jessica Joiner Assistant PIO Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services