The Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire in the 1200 block of Dewey Street at approximately 1:05 a.m. Tuesday, September 29.

Engine 1, Engine 2, Engine 4 and Ladder 1 responded to the scene, where firefighters worked to bring the fire under control. No one was inside the home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Thanks to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office deputy who spotted the fire and reported it, helping crews respond quickly.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

-Courtesy of Hattiesburg Fire Department