Members of the Bellmore Fire Department went to the Massapequa Rehab Center for a surprise birthday drive by for Honorary Chief Peter Schmalenberger, Jr., (also known as ‘Papa Pete,’) who turned 88-years old the next day. Honorary Chief Schmalenberger, a member of Engine 2, has 66 years of service with the Bellmore Fire Department. Members of the department were joined by family and friends of Papa Pete to give their birthday wishes.

– Fire News photos by K2MPhotography.com