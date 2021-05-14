The Hagerman Fire Department was activated for a residential structure fire on Amsterdam Aven-ue. Suffolk County Police were the first units to arrive and advised dispatch that a portion of the house was well-involved. Commanding units arriv-ed shortly after, and immediately transmitted a working fire. Mutual aid was brought in from Bellport, North Patchogue and South County Am-bulance. The fast-moving blaze gutted the home, and radiant heat from the fire melted the vinyl siding on the neighboring home.

– Fire News photo by Bryan Lopez