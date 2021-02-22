HADDONFIELD FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE 2-ALARM BLAZE AT 190 YEAR OLD HOUSE

A 190-year-old house was heavily damaged in a two-alarm fire in Haddonfield on Friday evening, February 12. Incoming companies found a small fire at the rear of the house in the 500 block of Coles Mill Rd. and quickly knocked it down, but found that the fire had extended into the walls and up into the second floor and attic. Th first alarm had several neighboring companies respond, and second alarm was transmitted due to the amount of searching for fire and overhaul. That the temperature was below freezing didn’t help. There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians. The Camden County Fire Marshal responded for the investigation. The cause was thought to be accidental.

Credit: Curt Hudson