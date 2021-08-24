Hackney Ev fabricates the most customizable Rescue Trucks on the market. Using their signature drop
pinch frame technology they are able to optimize storage and organization. And for a Rescue truck,
storage and organization is everything! There’s not an inch of wasted space in their trucks. Proliner
Rescue proudly represents Hackney Ev, contact us for more info! 631-447-9558.
HACKNEY EV FABRICATES THE MOST CUSTOMIZABLE RESCUE TRUCKS ON THE MARKET
Hackney Ev fabricates the most customizable Rescue Trucks on the market. Using their signature drop