Haledon firefighters responded to an activated fire alarm at the Metro View Grill on Haledon Avenue. Additional 911 callers reported smoke from the building which was confirmed by police units. On arrival, command reported a working fire and soon after requested a second alarm. As companies entered the building they encountered heavy smoke and heavy fire and made an aggressive push to quickly knock down the fire, however the flames had already breached the ceiling and were in the cockloft. As conditions deteriorated, command ordered all members out and transmitted a third alarm. The main body of fire was knocked down in approximately 45 minutes and was brought under control in about two hours. No injuries were reported and the fire was under investigation.

– Fire News photos by Peter Danzo