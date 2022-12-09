Green Bay, Wisconsin

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department will be hanging holiday wreaths on all our fire stations this week. These wreaths are a part of a public awareness campaign that will last from Thanksgiving Day through January 1, 2023. The wreaths will be initially lit with all green lights. For every residential fire that occurs during this holiday season, one light will be changed to red. This is not to celebrate residential fires but rather educate everyone on fire safety. Every year we average 15 residential fires during this season and careless cooking is usually the leading cause of these fires.

Here are some great safety tips to follow during this holiday season:

• Smoke Alarms and Carbon Monoxide Detectors save lives. Make sure both are installed on

every level of your home and outside each sleeping area. Check them once a month to make

sure they are working properly and change the batteries once a year.

• Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stovetop.

• Use turkey fryers outdoors; never use them on a wooden deck or in a garage.

• Keep holiday decorations (or any other flammable items) at least 3 feet from open flame and

heat sources.

• Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections. Read

manufacturer’s instructions for number of light strands to connect.

• Water your Christmas Tree daily; a dry tree is dangerous because it can catch fire easily.

Every time you see a wreath on a Green Bay Metro Fire Station, we hope to remind everyone to have a safe holiday season; it is our mission to keep these wreaths lit with ALL green lights this season.

CREDIT: GBMFD