On April 20, 2024, the Good Will Fire Company hosted a large-scale water drill in downtown Old New Castle. This event was to practice for a catastrophic failure and/or event. Two draft sites were established, one at the Delaware Street Wharf and the second on Broad Dyke Canal. Companies involved were Good Will, Minquas, Christiana, Station 33, Delaware Air Guard, Townsend, Minquadale, Mill Creek, Wilmington Manor, Cranston Heights, and Wilmington Fire.

– Submitted by Regina Oliver