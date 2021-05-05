The Newark Fire Department responded to Walcott Terrace for a house fire. Companies were met with heavy smoke in the sky while responding and heavy fire conditions on arrival. A second alarm was transmitted as the fire continued to extend to the interior of two large multi-family dwellings. Multiple handlines were pulled off Engine 29 as truck crews went up to the roofs of both buildings and vertically ventilated. EMS was requested for an injured firefighter. The fire was knocked down and placed under control approximately 40 minutes after arrival.

– Fire News photos by Mark Rosetti