The City of Glen Cove Fire Department was dispatched to a reported building fire at Staples. Second Assistant Chief Grella advised of smoke from the roof on the 1/2 corner. Upon trying to find access, flames were seen and a Signal 10 was transmitted. Engine 525 and Ladder 5211 stretched the first line up the ladder of 5211. Additional mutual aid ladders were requested to the scene from Glenwood and Locust Valley as well as a FAST from Sea Cliff. The fire was quickly knocked down and contained to the parapet wall of the building. The scene was placed under control in under 40 minutes.

– Fire News photos by OverTheEdgePhotgraphy.com