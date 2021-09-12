The Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department, along with Carmel Police, were dispatched to a structure fire on Geymer Drive. First Assistant Chief Robert Trace while en route observed heavy smoke from approximately half-mile away and confirmed a structure fire. Upon arrival, he transmitted a second alarm. Firefighters arrived to heavy fire on the front and B side of the two-story wood frame ranch, as well as engulfing an unoccupied vehicle located next to the structure. Crews immediately went to work to extinguish the fire on the exterior of the building and performed an aggressive interior attack in an attempt to suppress the fire. Mutual aid came from Putnam Valley, Mahopac and Mohegan; Somers provided in-quarters coverage for MFVFD, and Carmel provided coverage for Mahopac. One firefighter and one civilian were RMA on scene. The home sustained significant heat and smoke damage throughout and was deemed uninhabitable. The cause of the fire was being investigated by the Putnam County Fire Investigation Team.

– Fire News photos by Ellen Nistico, PIO