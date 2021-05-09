Genesis EForce S49-SL3. The S49 spreaders are the most popular mid-range spreader from Genesis Rescue Systems. These redesigned spreaders are smaller and lighter than previous versions, while still making more power than ever before. The wrap-around handle offers an ergonomic grip for the user in any orientation. Powered by Milwaukee 28V 5Ah Lithium-Ion batteries, these spreaders are capable of moving 17,000lbf up to 28 inches. Utilizing accessories and chains, these spreaders can also exert a pulling force of 12,000lbf. Built-in SVT (Smart Valve Technology) allows for more speed and greater efficiency when operating the tool. For more info contact Hi Tech Fire & Safety 631-777-5170