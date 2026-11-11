On the morning of November 24th, Biloxi Fire Department crews responded to a report of a fully involved house fire on Wisteria Street.

Thankfully, no one was home when crews arrived. Firefighters quickly went to work and were able to knock down the fire.

While we’re thankful everyone was safe, this is another reminder of how important working smoke detectors are!

Take a few minutes today to check your smoke detectors. Make sure they are installed, working properly, and have good batteries. Smoke detectors provide an early warning that can save lives!

-Courtesy of Biloxi Fire Department