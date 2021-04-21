On June 17th, 2020, a house fire on Westwinds Drive in St. Peters, Missouri, rapidly spread, sending flames and smoke into the air. Neighbors noticed the fire and quickly jumped into action, calling 911 and helping the home’s residents escape the fire. The thick plumes of smoke from the fire could be seen for miles and caused a gridlock of nearly 100 cars, delaying the arrival of first responders. Three neighbors and a passerby rushed into the home to rescue the two residents still inside. They will be honored for their life-saving efforts.

On Tuesday, April 20th 2021 The Central County Fire & Rescue (CCFR) Board of Directors honored the four St. Peters area residents who helped two people escape their burning home.