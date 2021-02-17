FOUR DISPLACED IN RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE

SUFFOLK, VA (February 17, 2021) Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the scene of a residential structure fire, Wednesday, February 17, 2021, in the 2500 block of East Washington Street. Emergency Communications was contacted at 4:18 p.m. advising of the incident at the Wilson Pines Apartments, and the first units arrived on scene at 4:24 p.m.

Battalion Chief Demetri Wilson advised that upon arrival light smoke was showing from the second floor unit. The fire was contained to the kitchen and was marked under control at 4:28 p.m. There was no extension to any neighboring apartments. Four occupants have been displaced and will be assisted by the American Red Cross. There were no injuries reported.

Responding units included Battalion 1, Engines 1, 2, 3 and 4, Ladders 3 and 6, EMS-1, Medic 3, Rescue 1, and Safety 1

-Submitted by Diana Klink PIO