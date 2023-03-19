Mr. Steven H. Harris, Jr., of Amsterdam, passed away suddenly on February 13, 2023. He was 57 years old.

Steven was the son of the late Steven H. and Patricia A. Sikorski Harris, Sr. Steve, as he was known to his friends, was a 1983 graduate of Amsterdam High School. He spent time working for Noteworthy and Fownes Bros. as well as working in retail for a number of years. He was the proud father of Tori and Brandon, and he adored his granddaughters Cece, Gabby and Bella.

Steve enjoyed music and movies and was a storehouse of trivia for each. If you wanted to know who sang a song or played a part in a movie … just ask Steve. He was a true-blue fan of the Buffalo Bills. Winning season or losing season.

For more than 40 years he devoted his life to the Fort Johnson Volunteer Fire Company. Beginning in the early 80s as a teenager he was a member of their Explorer Post and later became a fully active member of the company. He came up through the ranks and held various positions. He was a mentor to many and a fountain of information for fire related topics as the company’s Historian.

Steve stood shoulder to shoulder with his fellow members as they dealt with the tragedy of others, and many were there with him in his final hours. His family is eternally grateful for that. Steve is survived by his daughter Victoria (Allan) McArthur, his son Brandon (Kaitey Dunwiddie) Harris, his sister Maria (Gino) Agresta, and his granddaughters, Gabriella and Isabella Harris and Cecilia Lorensen, a stepson Ryan Lorensen and daughter-in-law Amanda Harris. He is also survived by an aunt and uncle and cousins, as well as his brothers and sisters from Fort Johnson VFC. He was currently serving as the Assistant Fire Chief, the Financial Secretary, and on the Board of Directors for the Fort Johnson VFC.

