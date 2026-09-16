For the Heroes Lost. For the families Who Survive. For the Dreams they Have.

Join the Silver Shield Foundation for the 7th Annual Greenwich Walk on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at Tod’s Point Park, 7 Tod’s Driftway, Old Greenwich, CT. Check-in is at 10 AM, the opening ceremony is at 11 AM, rain or shine, followed by a 2.5-mile walk. Walkers pledge a 100 dollar fundraising minimum, which includes a complimentary T-shirt. No pets, per park rules.

Proceeds support educational support and services for the children and surviving spouses of police officers, firefighters, and EMS members killed in the line of duty. Since 1982, Silver Shield has provided tuition support for over 900 children.

Fire News Joe Minogue will be walking. Feel free to join Joe on the FireNews team for the walk in person or virtually. If you cannot make it to Old Greenwich, the online auction is open now:

https://events.readysetauction.com/silvershieldfoundation/gw26#/silvershieldfoundation/gw26/catalog/items

Learn more and register: https://www.silvershieldfoundation.org/greenwich-walk

Let us build them a future to believe in.