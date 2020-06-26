Endeavor Business Media and the Firehouse Expo event team have closely monitored the developments around the Covid-19 pandemic with the highest intention of protecting the health and safety of its attendees, instructors, exhibitors, sponsors and employees.

In these efforts to host a safe and productive event, the decision has been made to postpone the event until October 30 to November 1, 2020.

“While Firehouse Expo’s commitment to providing life-saving training and education remains stronger than ever as we collectively fight this pandemic, the health and well-being of the fire service is our top priority,” says Peter Matthews, Firehouse Expo Conference Director. “The timing of Nashville’s recovery plan, CDC guidelines, and close discussions with local officials and partners has prompted our difficult decision to reschedule the event.”

Firehouse Expo 2020, originally scheduled for July 20-25, will now take place October 30 through November 1, 2020, at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN.

“The fire service community’s hearts, minds and efforts are now rightly focused on Covid-19 at home as so many continue their work on the front lines of this pandemic,” said Matthews. “While we are disappointed about postponing the event, we are also confident that the October dates will result in a stronger, safer, and more well attended event where the fire community can come together to train, learn and rebuild.”

The annual conference and expo will maintain its focus on training and educating the fire service through hands-on training classes, conference sessions, workshops and an exhibit floor showcasing more than 200 vendors. The event attracts approximately 4,000 attendees each year from across the United States.

With the date change, there will be forthcoming changes to the conference program, hands-on training and workshop curriculums and schedules.

An updated program as well as reduced registration fees were announced on the Firehouse Expo website on May 26.