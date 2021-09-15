Two Vehicle Accident on North Main Street
SUFFOLK, Virginia (September 14, 2021) Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire and Rescue
responded to a two vehicle accident that occurred
on the 600 blk of North Main Street at the Kimberly Bridge.
Emergency Communications received calls at 19:46 advising of the accident involving
two vehicles, pickup truck and passenger care, T-bone collision, one person trapped.
Both southbound lanes were briefly closed to extricate the driver from the passenger
car. Both vehicles have since been towed from the scene.
Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel provided emergency medical assessment and
treatment and the driver and one passenger of the passenger car were transported to
Norfolk General with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
-Submitted by William Kessinger, Battalion Chief