Two Vehicle Accident on North Main Street

SUFFOLK, Virginia (September 14, 2021) Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire and Rescue

responded to a two vehicle accident that occurred

on the 600 blk of North Main Street at the Kimberly Bridge.

Emergency Communications received calls at 19:46 advising of the accident involving

two vehicles, pickup truck and passenger care, T-bone collision, one person trapped.

Both southbound lanes were briefly closed to extricate the driver from the passenger

car. Both vehicles have since been towed from the scene.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel provided emergency medical assessment and

treatment and the driver and one passenger of the passenger car were transported to

Norfolk General with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

-Submitted by William Kessinger, Battalion Chief