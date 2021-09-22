Castaic, California:

September 12, 2021

Hundreds of firefighters continue to battle The Route Fire burning along the 5 Freeway in Castaic, California.

The Route Fire has scorched 462 acres and was 63% contained as of 9/12/21.

The blaze broke out in the area of Templin Highway and the 5 Freeway.

At one point the entire 5 Freeway was shut down due to the incident.

About 320 personnel with the U.S. Forest Service and Los Angeles County Fire Department were battling the blaze on the ground and in the air.

There is no word on a cause of the fire. Two firefighters suffered burn injuries, but no structures were damaged.

Credit: Sean Stanley Photography