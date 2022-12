Arizona:

Scottsdale and Phoenix Fire crews have extinguished a 4-car garage fire. When crews arrived, they found a fully involved structure. Scottsdale Fire took command and went defensive. Small explosions and ammunition were going off inside the garage. Scottsdale Fire Drone was launched for recon. Using a drone for an overhead view allows us to check for extensions and keep our firefighters out of the hot zone.

Credit: PIO Captain Dave Folio