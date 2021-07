Greenville, Tennessee

The Greeneville Fire Department responded to an illegal burn at 7:42 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, in the 200 block of Bohannan Avenue. Reports from the scene were of a loud sound followed by flames and smoke. Engines 1 and 3 and Battalion 1 responded to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.

Credit: Eric Kaltenmark / EK-Photography