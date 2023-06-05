Aurora, Illinois:
STRUCTURE FIRE
Detached Garage Destroyed
On May 31, 2023, at 8:41 p.m., Aurora Central Dispatch received multiple 911 calls stating a garage
was on fire in the 600 block of Lebanon Street. A Box Alarm response was dispatched, sending two
Engines, one Truck, one Medic Unit, and one Battalion Chief, bringing 12 firefighters to the scene.
Upon arrival, fire crews found a 1-story 2-car detached garage with heavy fire coming out above the garage
door. Firefighters from the Engine Company deployed hose lines, quickly knocked the fire down, and kept the
flames from spreading to the house. The Truck Company forced entry into the garage to allow the Engine crew
to extinguish the remaining fire.
The residents were not at home when the fire occurred. The garage and all of its contents were a total loss. No
firefighters or civilians were injured, and the fire is under investigation.
Credit: Aurora FD