Aurora, Illinois:

STRUCTURE FIRE

Detached Garage Destroyed

On May 31, 2023, at 8:41 p.m., Aurora Central Dispatch received multiple 911 calls stating a garage

was on fire in the 600 block of Lebanon Street. A Box Alarm response was dispatched, sending two

Engines, one Truck, one Medic Unit, and one Battalion Chief, bringing 12 firefighters to the scene.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a 1-story 2-car detached garage with heavy fire coming out above the garage

door. Firefighters from the Engine Company deployed hose lines, quickly knocked the fire down, and kept the

flames from spreading to the house. The Truck Company forced entry into the garage to allow the Engine crew

to extinguish the remaining fire.

The residents were not at home when the fire occurred. The garage and all of its contents were a total loss. No

firefighters or civilians were injured, and the fire is under investigation.

Credit: Aurora FD