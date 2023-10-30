2 ALARM STRUCTURE FIRE CROWDY BLVD IN SUFFOLK, VIRGINIA

SUFFOLK, Virginia (October 29, 2023) Suffolk Fire & Rescue units responded Sunday evening,

October 29, 2023 to a reported commercial structure fire in the 4300 block of Crowdy Blvd.

Emergency Communications was contacted at 8:35 p.m. and the first unit arrived on scene at

8:39 p.m.

Engine 25 arrived on scene first to find heavy smoke showing from a 2-story apartment

building. Multiple trapped occupants were self-rescuing by jumping out of first and second floor

windows. Ladder 11 successfully rescued 1 trapped occupant from the first floor of the building

that was trapped by heavy smoke and fire. Crews aggressively attacked the fire on the first and

second floor as well as performed search and rescue efforts for possible additional trapped

occupants. 1 occupant was transported to Norfolk Sentara Hospital. The fire was placed under

control at 9:11 p.m. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants.

The Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office is leading the investigation into the cause and origin of the

fire.

Responding units included Battalion 2, Battalion 8, Car 5, Car 6, Car 7, Engine 25, Engine 5,

Engine 3, Engine 9, Engine 6, Ladder 3, Ladder 11, Ladder 6, Medic 10, Medic 5, Medic 6,

EMS 2, Safety 1, Rehab 6, Chesapeake Ladder 10, Chesapeake Engine 12, Fire Marshals 3

and 6.

CREDIT: SUFFOLK FR