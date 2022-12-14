WORKING RESIDENTIAL FIRE ON PLANTERS DRIVE

SUFFOLK, Virginia (December 14, 2022): Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the 1400 Block of Planters Drive for a residential structure on fire. Emergency Communications dispatched the incident at 7:29 p.m.

Engine 1 arrived at 7:35 p.m. to find heavy fire showing from the roof of the residential structure. No firefighters or civilians were injured. The fire was placed under control at 8:20.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation by the Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office.

Responding units included Battalion 1, Battalion 2, Engine 1, Engine 2, Engine 4, EMS 1, Ladder 3, Ladder 6, Medic 1, Medic 6, Rescue 1, Rehab 6, Safety 1, FM 1, FM 3, FM 4, FM5.

Credit: Suffolk Fire Rescue