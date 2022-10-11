Indianapolis, Indiana:
Indianapolis Fire Department
Tuesday October 11, 2022
Working Vacant Double Residence Fire
4412 and 4414 E 10th St
Dispatched at 00:40 AM
Multiple calls to 911 reporting fire
First Unit on scene – EG27 at 00:43 AM
Two ½ Story Structure – Ordinary Construction – Fully Involved
Heavy smoke and fire showing
Aggressive Offensive Attack at 00:49 AM
Command Orders Defensive Ops only at 00:52 AM
14 IFD Units Dispatched
4 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines – 1 Aerial Ops
No Utilities to structure
Partial Collapse of roof reported at 1:06 AM
Command establishes Offensive Operations at 1:06 AM
Fire under control at 1:11 AM
Primary and Secondary searches prove all clear at 1:17 AM
IEMS on Scene
IFD Rehab Support Unit on Scene
Incident Commander – Battalion Chief Tom White
No Injuries
IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations – Fire under investigation
Command terminated at 1:32 AM
This is the second fire in this structure with the 1st occurring on August 11, 2022
Credit: Rita L Reith, MPIO