Indianapolis, Indiana:

Indianapolis Fire Department

Tuesday October 11, 2022

Working Vacant Double Residence Fire

4412 and 4414 E 10th St

Dispatched at 00:40 AM

Multiple calls to 911 reporting fire

First Unit on scene – EG27 at 00:43 AM

Two ½ Story Structure – Ordinary Construction – Fully Involved

Heavy smoke and fire showing

Aggressive Offensive Attack at 00:49 AM

Command Orders Defensive Ops only at 00:52 AM

14 IFD Units Dispatched

4 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines – 1 Aerial Ops

No Utilities to structure

Partial Collapse of roof reported at 1:06 AM

Command establishes Offensive Operations at 1:06 AM

Fire under control at 1:11 AM

Primary and Secondary searches prove all clear at 1:17 AM

IEMS on Scene

IFD Rehab Support Unit on Scene

Incident Commander – Battalion Chief Tom White

No Injuries

IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations – Fire under investigation

Command terminated at 1:32 AM

This is the second fire in this structure with the 1st occurring on August 11, 2022

Credit: Rita L Reith, MPIO