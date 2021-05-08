East Kingston (NH) Fire Chief Ed Warren, serving as the incident commander, reported that fire crews from multiple communities battled a blaze that caused serious damage to the home of Kingston Fire Chief Graham Pellerin. Firefighters were dispatched at 1742 to the Woodland Drive and had heavy fire showing on arrival. Firefighters were quickly aware that they were battling a fire at the home of their own fire chief; a second alarm was called. Chief Warren, from nearby East Kingston, took command of scene to allow Chief Pellerin to focus on his family and personal affairs. Chief Pellerin, his wife, son and two dogs were all home at the time and all made it out safely. The aggressive work of the firefighters, including numerous call and volunteer departments sending mutual aid, saved the home. The home will need extensive repairs, however, and the Pellerin family has made arrangements to stay with relatives. Fire crews from Kingston, East Kingston, Brentwood, Plaistow, Hampstead, Exeter, Epping, Danville, Newton, Raymond, Sandown and Lee responded. Fire associations, including the Seacoast Fire Chiefs Mutual Aid Association are in the early phases of an effort to raise funds to support the Pellerin family during this difficult time. Additional details will be announced as soon as they are available. The origin and cause of the fire were under investigation.

– Fire News photo courtesy of Kingston FD