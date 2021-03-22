Date: Sunday March 21, 2021

Working Vacant Double Residence Fire

529/531 North Keystone Ave

Multiple calls to 911 reporting rear of structure on fire

Dispatched at 5:46 am

Two Story Ordinary Construction

First Unit on Scene – EG27 at 5:49 AM

Heavy Fire showing through the roof

Engine 27 requests additional companies

Command Orders Defensive Attack only at 5:52 AM

5 Hand Lines – 2 Supply Lines

16 IFD Units Dispatched

Partial collapse in rear reported at 6:04 AM

IEMS on Scene

IMPD on Scene

Under Control in 40 minutes

Command ordered limited Offensive Attack at 6:19 AM

Structural integrity compromised with collapse and multiple holes in the floor on second story

Incident Command – Battalion Chief Howard Stahl

IFD/IMPD Fire Investigators: Fire Under Investigation

No Injuries – No displacement of residents

No Utilities

Command Terminated at 7:17AM

IFD Firefighters returned to the scene of a previously burned structure to now find heavy fire throughout. Crews previously responded on February 25th at 10:25 PM. Originally dispatched as a trash fire, EG11 marked on scene and reported the rear porch heavily involved. They immediately requested additional companies. The fire was marked under control in 20 minutes with no injuries.

CREDIT: RITA REITH MPIO