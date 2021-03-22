Date: Sunday March 21, 2021
Working Vacant Double Residence Fire
529/531 North Keystone Ave
Multiple calls to 911 reporting rear of structure on fire
Dispatched at 5:46 am
Two Story Ordinary Construction
First Unit on Scene – EG27 at 5:49 AM
Heavy Fire showing through the roof
Engine 27 requests additional companies
Command Orders Defensive Attack only at 5:52 AM
5 Hand Lines – 2 Supply Lines
16 IFD Units Dispatched
Partial collapse in rear reported at 6:04 AM
IEMS on Scene
IMPD on Scene
Under Control in 40 minutes
Command ordered limited Offensive Attack at 6:19 AM
Structural integrity compromised with collapse and multiple holes in the floor on second story
Incident Command – Battalion Chief Howard Stahl
IFD/IMPD Fire Investigators: Fire Under Investigation
No Injuries – No displacement of residents
No Utilities
Command Terminated at 7:17AM
IFD Firefighters returned to the scene of a previously burned structure to now find heavy fire throughout. Crews previously responded on February 25th at 10:25 PM. Originally dispatched as a trash fire, EG11 marked on scene and reported the rear porch heavily involved. They immediately requested additional companies. The fire was marked under control in 20 minutes with no injuries.
CREDIT: RITA REITH MPIO