April 2, 2021

Houston, Texas

CY-FAIR Fire crews responded to a 2-alarm apartment fire in the 15500 block of Tuckerton Road, at the landmark of Cypress Falls Apartments in Houston.

First arriving crews were met with smoke and flames visible from the 3rd story on arrival. Crews initiated an offensive attack and worked to quickly extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

CREDIT: Daniel Arizpe, PIO