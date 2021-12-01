Aurora, Illinois

Structure Fire – Firefighter Injured and Dog Dies

On November 29, 2021, at 2:06 p.m., Aurora Central Dispatch dispatched a Box Alarm Structure Fire Response

after receiving multiple calls for a house on fire in the 900 block of Clarendon Lane. While en-route, the alarm

was upgraded to the 2nd Level, bringing 27 firefighters to the scene. Upon arrival, firefighters found a 2-story

single-family home with heavy fire showing from an attached garage that had extended to a vehicle parked in

the driveway. The fire also was rapidly spreading to the second floor.

Firefighters from the Engine and Truck Companies began deploying multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire

and protect an adjacent home that was starting on fire. A hose line was also deployed to the rear of the fire

building to protect another house beginning to catch fire. One 38-year-old male and a 4-year-old female who

were home at the time of the fire escaped. The occupant stated that there were two cats and one dog still inside

the house. Firefighters began searching for the pets and located the dog, who was unconscious and not

breathing. Firefighters and Paramedics attempted to revive the dog by performing CPR and administering

oxygen. Despite their efforts, the dog did not survive. However, firefighters did locate one of the cats who

appeared to be shaken up but okay. The other cat was not found.

A 52-year-old male Lieutenant sustained a leg injury and was treated and transported to the hospital in good

condition during the incident. Also, a 22-year-old male firefighter was treated on scene for a minor injury;

however, his condition did not require transport to the hospital. The 38-year-old occupant was also treated on

scene for minor smoke inhalation but did not require transport to the hospital.

The fire displaced a total of two adults and two children as the home was deemed uninhabitable. Victim

Services and the Red Cross were requested to the scene to assist the family. The cause of the fire is under

investigation at this time.

Credit: Battalion Chief Jim Rhodes