SureClean™ PLUS Hard Surface Disinfectant & Fabric Sanitizer has demonstrated effectiveness against viruses similar to 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) on hard, non porous surfaces. Disinfects hard surfaces in 10 minutes & sanitizes fabric in 5 minutes. Product is one-step, ready to use without further dilution. Use for preliminary exposure reduction for PPE. Disinfect trucks, tools, helmet shells, SCBA bottles and masks. Sanitize PPE, tactical gear, SCBA straps, EMS garments, bags, seat & more. Can also be used in the station to disinfect public areas, locker rooms and training areas and equipment. Available in cases of 2, 6 or 12 32oz spray bottles, 4 x 1 gallon bottles or 5 gallon pail. Contact us for more information at 718-502-9577 or visit us at www.firesoaps.com/product/hard-surface/. Refer to the CDC website https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html for additional information. EPA Registration #6836-152-7048.