Fire on New Dock

An AFD Battalion Chief, AFD Engine 9, and two AFD Tenders responded to City of Whittier, AK to provide assistance to its fire department and Girdwood Fire and Rescue, along with other partner agencies dealing with fire at the new dock.

With no working hydrant near the new dock, AFD and Girdwood Fire and Rescue used an engine and three tenders operating in tandem to move 112,000 gallons of water on September 14th, while battling the blaze eating away at the infrastructure. Each tender ran repeated 10-minute loops between the incident scene and a working hydrant in Whittier to keep the water supply running until they handed operations off to relief crews from the peninsula late in the evening.

Multiple factors were taken into consideration on scene:

1) The dock is a secure facility surrounded by fencing, providing no access points to the ocean water for fire apparatus.

2) Running salt water in a pump *can* be done. However, brackish water in fast moving, high turbidity marine environment accelerates the electric current created by water. Standard pumps have an anode to eat up the electric corrosion that it creates but doesn’t stop. In addition, the pump seals get eaten up swiftly if they are not brand new or perfect condition when there are suspended components in water.

3) AFD and Girdwood Fire are well versed in tender operation. A working fire hydrant wasn’t too far away with sustained pressure to fill a tender in approximately five minutes from hook up to break down, making it a more reliable option over attempting to draft in tidal water.

Please note that AFD personnel engaged in direct suppression efforts by supporting the water supply operations. We were an assisting agency not a part of the command structure. Additionally, AFD advised command on safety and exposure considerations only and did not direct tactics nor overall strategy.

-Courtesy of Anchorage Fire Department