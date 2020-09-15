Springfield (MA) firefighters were called to Alderman Sreet just before 2200 for a structure fire. Deputy Chief 2 Daley arrived and assumed command striking a second alarm for heavy fire in a large home at the intersection of Alderman and Sorrento. A second large home on Alderman Street quickly started and became fully involved. A third alarm was struck for the two large buildings heavily involved and a third in jeopardy. Crews did a great job knocking down the fire, which left 12 people homeless. One firefighter was taken to the hospital.

– Fire News photo by John DeForest