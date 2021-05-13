The Stony Point Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Rosetown Road in the Tompkins Cove area. Firefighters arrived to an advanced and quickly moving fire showing from the 2-1/2 story wood framed home. The initial attack on the fire was severely hampered by several obstacles – a live downed power line in the driveway, a broken and burning natural gas meter feeding the fire, and a steady breeze off the nearby Hudson River. With the nearest hydrant just under a mile away, crews were also forced to set up a portable pond and request neighboring tankers to supplement their water supply via a shuttle operation. The residents of the home were able to self-evacuate before the fire department’s arrival, and are not believed to have suffered any injures. Despite the efforts of the firefighters, the home was a total loss. The cause of the fire was under investigation by the Stony Point Police Department and the Rockland County Sheriff’s Department BCI. – Fire News photos by Kenny Flynn.