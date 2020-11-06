Grant-Guys Inc. (Williston Park, NY) is proud to announce that TWO Long Island fire departments were awarded AFGP-SAFER funding for the purchase of OUTDOOR LED signs.

The Long Beach Fire Department received $41,500 and the Floral Park Center Fire Company will receive just under $30,000. This was LBFD’s third attempt at the program and FPC FC’s first attempt.

The signs will be dual sided, color and remote programmable. The primary role of the signs will be recruitment or retention of volunteers, but other important messages can also be displayed such as weather emergencies, etc.

Both grants carry no local match requirement and must be concluded within four years, said grant manager and writer Tom Devaney. The applications were prepared by Williston Park based Grant-Guys Inc.