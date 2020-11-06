Grant-Guys Inc. of Williston Park is proud to announce FEMA AFGP awards for three Long Island fire departments; two in Nassau and one in Suffolk.

“Combined the awards represent almost $1 million in federal fire funds” said Tom Devaney the Director of Grant-Guys.

In Nassau, the Oyster Bay Atlantic Steamer Company is enjoying their consecutive award with $214,000 in after-match funding. This follows a diesel exhaust award and a 2018 portable radio award.

Also in Nassau, the Village of Lynbrook Fire Department was awarded $247,000 in funds for the purchase of 40 SCBA, 80 cylinders, and 40 face pieces. This is the second year they have applied for the item, last years application being denied. “We took a look at the 2018 application and made some adjustments trying to determine what the peer review panel didn’t like. After realigning the fire call data to better correspond to national definitions, we were able to present a more detailed picture of the village.”

In Suffolk, the Saltaire Fire Department on Fire Island received $106,000 in SCBA funds. “This proves that SCBA continue to be a highly awarded item under the program, representing our 38th and 39th SCBA award,” Devaney concluded. “Total SCBA awards for Long Island are approximately $10 million in Grant-Guys sponsored applications.

The 2020 AFGP is expected to be released in the fall.