Grant-Guys Inc. (Williston Park, NY) is proud to announce that three Long Island Fire Departments were awarded AFGP funding for the purchase of attack hose, an EMS power cot system, and the installation of fire station alarms.

In Lido-Point Lookout, the department was awarded funding for the purchase of attack and supply line.

In Gordon Hts., the department was awarded a $50,000 micro-grant for the purchase of an EMS power cot system. “These power lift devices are finally recognized by this program as a firefighter and EMT saver. It reduces back injuries and reduces patient stress during the loading and transportation phase of care” said Tom Devaney the Director of Grant Guys Inc. “This award is our first power cot award”.

Lastly, the Jamesport FD was awarded $90,000 for the purchase of station alarms. “The alarms will be installed to alert the department to the presence of heat, smoke and fire reducing the risk to personnel, apparatus, and equipment.” Departments in both counties have suffered from fire station fires over the last two years and hopefully this item, considered a building modification, will prevent that loss in resulting down time of service.

All three grants carry a local match of 5% and must be concluded within one year, said grant manager and writer Tom Devaney.