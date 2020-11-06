Grant-Guys Inc. is proud to announce that SIX Long Island Fire Departments were awarded AFGP funding under three awards; one regional award in Suffolk and one individual award in Nassau County and Suffolk each. The Grant-Guys award total over the last 15 days is $1,228,000 for radios alone on Long Island.

In Suffolk, the Brookhaven, Center Moriches, and Mastic Beach departments will share a half-million in funds for mobile and portable radios. In Nassau, the Floral Park Fire Company will receive a $50,000 micro-grant for portables and the Port Washington Fire Department will receive $228,000, also for portable radios. The portables will be assigned to the on-order new engine for the company. That vehicle is also grant funded from the 2018 cycle.

This represents the fifth consecutive award for Floral Park, led by Chief of Department Martin Tolan. The 2019 AFGP cycle saw the agency awarded $91,000 in attack and supply hose, which will also be on the new engine.

This is the fourth FEMA Fire Award for the Port Washington FD coordinated by Trustee Chris Bollerman. The department has received three AFGP-SAFER awards and two AFGP equipment awards. The first being for $360,000 in personal protective equipment. The PWFD has been awarded over ONE MILLION IN AFGP funds over the last six years.

Also in Suffolk, the Wading River Fire Department received $244,000 for portable and mobile vehicle radios.

All the awards carry a local match and must be completed within 12 months. The grant writer fees will be reimbursed to the departments by the federal government as part of the program rules, further helping the local economy as Grant-Guys is Long Island based.

For Suffolk County, this represents the THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR that Grant-Guys has produced a winning AFGP REGIONAL PORTABLE RADIO grant award. Other recent winners include the 2018 Eastport Regional award and the Amityville/Lindenhurst 2019 Regional radio award. “I’m not positive, but I’m pretty sure we are the only fire grant writers that can claim three regional awards in the same county, three years in a row; anywhere in the country,” said Tom Devaney Director at Grant-Guys.