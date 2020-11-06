Grant-Guys Inc. (Williston Park, NY) is proud to announce that four Long Island fire departments were awarded AFGP funding for the purchase of two ambulances, one brush truck, and one engine.

In Suffolk County the Orient Fire Department will receive over a half million dollars for the purchase of an engine and the Lindenhurst Fire Department will receive $150,000 for the purchase of a brush truck. “This will represent the second consecutive vehicle award for Lindenhurst in two years having received over $275,000 for the purchase of a ladder in 2019. Lindenhurst was a double awardee in 2019 with a portable radio award as well,” said Tom Devaney Director at Grant-Guys Inc.

Unusual in 2020 was the warding of two ambulance award for $125,000 each in Nassau County. The Mineola Volunteer Ambulance Corps and Lawrence Cedarhurst EMS will each receive new vehicles. “Ambulances are difficult to obtain through the AFGP, as evidenced by MVACs repeated attempts over the years.

All four awards carry a local match and must be completed within a standard 12-month period unless otherwise authorized by FEMA.

“There are many rules associated with vehicle purchases and managing can be challenging. For instance the vehicle to be replaced MUST be removed from service, a seat belt policy, driver training, and VTL policy are required, but with some organization the departments will stay on track and on schedule,” concluded Devaney.